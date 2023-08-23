NANTICOKE, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating two unknown suspects who allegedly forced their way into and ransacked a home while armed, seriously injuring the person who lives there.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the home invasion occurred on August 14th on Bank Road in Nanticoke. In the early morning hours, police say the two suspects forced a door to the residence open while armed with handguns. The resident victim was then reportedly assaulted, leading to serious injuries that were later treated at a local hospital.
The suspects fled after ransacking the home, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 410-548-4891 or via Crime Solvers at 410-548-4891. A cash award may be available for information that leads to an arrest.