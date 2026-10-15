DOVER, Del. - An investigation is underway into suspicious mail that was received and opened at the State Election Commissioner’s Office.
The Department of Elections (DOE) says the envelope was opened by an employee on Oct. 15, around 2 p.m. The DOE says the envelope contained a white powdery substance. DOE officials say the envelope was isolated, staff members were decontaminated and evacuated, and the HVAC system was shut down.
Law enforcement arrived at the office to conduct an investigation into the incident and test the substance.
All election offices statewide have sent their non-essential state employees home out of caution.
This comes as many other election and congressional offices nationwide are investigating similar cases of suspicious mail.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.