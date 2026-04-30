SUSSEX CO., Del. - A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.
Prosecutors say Miles Clark, then-21, picked up a 12-year-old girl from a church near her Pennsylvania home in September of 2024, brought her to Delaware, and raped her. One week before the incident, authorities say Clark was contacting the victim via Snapchat. Those conversations quickly turned sexual, according to the US Attorney’s Office, even though Clark knew the victim was a minor.
Originally charged with production of child sexual abuse material and transportation of a minor, Clark pleaded guilty to the second count on Wednesday, April, 29 after the government agreed to dismiss the first charge.
“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” the US Attorney’s Office said. “Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.”
Clark faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release. Prosecutors say the court must impose a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars and five years supervised release.
Clark’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27, 2026.