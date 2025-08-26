DELAWARE - The Delaware State Beach Patrol helped bring home a second championship title for the Sussex County Lifesaving Association.
The Sussex County team claimed the top spot at the U.S Lifesaving Association National Championships in Huntington Beach. The team defeated two California teams that had never lost a national meet held in their own state.
Delaware's Division of Parks and Recreation says despite waves reaching 4 to 10 feet at times, last year's top scorer, Coleman Woodward, took first place. Landon Sengphachanch placed third in the competition and Isiah Brittingham placed fourth for men. For women, Elizabeth Fry placed first, with Amy Venables earning fourth and Jessica Tyndall earning fifth.
Out of the 87 member Sussex County team, 19 of them were Delaware State Beach Patrol members. The Delaware State Beach Patrol operates at five state parks including Cape Henlopen, Fenwick Island, Delaware Seashore and Deauville Beach.
State officials say there were about 800 competitors across 56 teams from across the United States competing at the U.S. Lifesaving Association Championships.