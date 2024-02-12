LEWES, DE -- Five time Delaware Division of the Arts grant recipient and teaching artist June Rose "J.R." Futcher is using her lifetime passion for visual arts to help support youth photographic arts education.
As part of an ongoing statewide camera donation drive, Futcher is collecting single-shoot, or pocket cameras, and single-lens reflex cameras, as well as tripods, SD cards, frames, and other photography accessories. She eventually hopes to distribute the donations to visual arts programs in need.
"The message is really important to support accessibility and to keep the cost down and to help a young artist feel prepared, know that they're prepared so they can take that fresh photograph and put it in a frame," says Futcher.
Cape Henlopen High School art teacher, Jason Fruchtman, says there's a need for donations.
"We do things like fundraising," says Fruchtman. "We try to raise as many grants as possible, so slowly we're getting one camera, two cameras, but it's still not enough for a class set."
A native of Lewes and a 1981 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, Futcher says her passion for art started at an early age.
"I was doing all kinds of projects that were about seascapes, sailboats, and the maritime, but I always took photographs," says Futcher. "Photography was always part of my expression."
Futcher went on to pursue photography training at Delaware Technical Community College. Eventually, she was invited to teach in an arts program at the Christina Cultural Arts Center and used her platform to work with law enforcement, help at risk youth, and confront youth violence.
In 2018, Futcher did a smaller camera drive to showcase the tools that are available and to create accessibility for the young artists and the New Castle County Police Department.
Now, Futcher wants to expand accessibility throughout New Castle, Kent, and Sussex Counties.
Those interested in donating to the drive can do so by calling Futcher at 302-645-8829 or by email at jrfdelaware@gmail.com to set up an appointment.