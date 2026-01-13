SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Maria Fraser is one of six American chefs that has been hand-selected to join the culinary team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
Fraser is the Executive Chef at The Cafe on 26 in Ocean View, Del. She tells WBOC that world renowned Italian chef and Culinary Director for the Olympics, Carlo Zarri, visits her restaurant when he visits Delaware's coast.
"He came because one of our clients, went to several of his truffle dinners and our customer said, 'hey, would you mind if I asked him if he would like to stop here on his American tour?' And I said, 'sure, but he's not gonna stop at our little place,'" said Fraser. "Well, he did come and he fell in love with our little restaurant."
Potato Parmigiana Crusted Salmon is the signature dish at The Cafe on 26. Fraser prepared the dish for WBOC to demonstrate her skills. She said that although she isn't sure what she will have to cook during her time in Italy, she hopes to be able to bring this dish along and also some Italian recipes back to Delmarva.
"I hope they love the textures, the flavors," said Fraser. "It's a very rich dish, but, I'm excited to hopefully get to cook this over there for them."
Fraser tells WBOC that while she has always cooked, owning a restaurant wasn't always her dream. She worked as a landscaper for 35 years and was self-taught in the kitchen. When the opportunity came up to open The Cafe on 26, she said she had to jump on the opportunity, just like this one to cook at the Winter Olympics.
"Follow your dreams, no matter how difficult they are, no matter how far out to reach them they are, because everything is possible," said Fraser. "If you put your hard work and dedication into it, anything is possible. I never in my earlier lifetime would thought I'd be here in this position now, especially going to the Olympics."
Fraser is set to leave for Italy on Jan. 19 and won't return to the states until March. She has been brought on to cook at both the Winter Olympics and the Paralympics.