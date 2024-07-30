GEORGETOWN, DE — The Sussex County Council heard a proposal from Renewable Development LLC, a subsidiary of US Wind, seeking a conditional approval ordnance to build an electric substation near the Indian River Power Plant near Millsboro. After hearing from representatives for Renewable Development, and public comment, Council moved to defer their decision.
The proposal involves bringing offshore wind power cables ashore under 3Rs Beach to the proposed substation.
David Stevenson from the Caesar Rodney Institute joined over a dozen protestors who held signs in front of the meeting, and reiterated his stance that this project, which he considers a Maryland initiative, should not be in Sussex County.
“It’s located entirely in federal waters off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. Any jobs from this are promised to Maryland, and Maryland electric customers will pay the bills. Frankly, this is a Maryland project,” Stevenson said.
No one spoke in favor of the project during the council meeting. Representatives for Renewable Development emphasized that their focus was on the substation, not the offshore wind debate.
“I do want to note that there are many residents and well-respected organizations that support offshore wind development. We didn’t ask them to be here today for the reason that I stated... Whether someone is in opposition to offshore wind is not relevant to the application today,” said Attorney Jim Fuquay.
Representatives argued that the substation would enhance the reliability of the power grid, create jobs for construction and operation, and offer environmental benefits. Moreover, that is was aligned with the goals and requirements of the county. Several council members questioned how Sussex County would specifically benefit, and if it was measurable.