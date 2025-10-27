Jeff Balk

Former Sussex County Democratic Party Chairperson Jeff Balk

 Sussex County Democratic Party

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Sussex County Democratic Party Chairperson Jeff Balk resigned overnight following bipartisan calls for his removal. 

Balk posted to the party's official Facebook page around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 26, saying in part, "I am stepping down to ensure that I do not become a distraction to the candidates who are running in the 2026 cycle, a critical time for our county, state and country."

Republicans and Democrats in the state called on Balk to resign after his 1988 child sex crime convictions recently came to light.

Court records show Balk was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault against three minor boys in Missouri.

Delaware's Republican Party and House Democratic Leadership were among those calling for Balk's resignation. 

Balk was still listed as chairperson on the party's website as of 7 a.m. Oct. 27.

This article will be updated as WBOC obtains more information.

