SELBYVILLE, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested a Selbyville man on charges related to drug dealing and illegal firearm possession.
About two months ago, police say detectives from the Sussex Drug Unit began investigating 47 year-old William McQueeney, who was suspected of dealing drugs in both Delaware and Maryland. On Thursday around 1:45pm, detectives executed a search warrant on McQueeney's home on Hosier Street. McQueeney was taken into custody without incident in his parked car outside of the home, according to police.
Detectives searched the property and McQueeney’s car and allegedly discovered the following:
- Approximately 18.13 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 3.49 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- Five handguns
- One shotgun
- Three rifles
- Various rounds of ammunition and magazines
- Over $6,700 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
McQueeney was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 9 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
McQueeney was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $281,400 cash bond.