SUSSEX CO. -- The Delaware Department of Transportation is exploring ways to ease traffic congestion in Sussex County as population growth continues to strain major roadways.
WBOC spoke with drivers who say congested roads have become part of their daily routine, both during the summertime and in the off-season.
“I've just learned to leave at certain times of the day. You don't want to leave at like 7 or 8 because there's a lot of people going back and forth,” Gina Gulliford said.
“The traffic is getting to be horrendous because the roads are so small. The infrastructure can't handle all of the building that's going on,” Mary Pat Brough said.
State leaders say Sussex County is the fastest-growing county in Delaware, as land continues to be developed into housing, bringing more residents — and more vehicles — to the area. Officials say addressing those challenges is a priority as the state looks ahead to 2026 -- and beyond.
An ongoing Coastal Corridors Study is focused on improving sections of Routes 9, 16, and 24. In addition, state leaders asked Sussex County officials to help them address other portions of Route 9 and Route 113, covering areas between Lewes, Georgetown, and Millsboro. This request was made at a December County Council meeting, according to officials.
Drivers along Route 113 say congestion is a frequent problem.
“The traffic on 113 can be congested a lot of times. It would be great if they could make more lanes so people could get up, back and forth, from North Delaware to South Delaware,” Gulliford said.
The drivers WBOC spoke with on Monday said the state must ensure road improvements keep up with growth.
“Maybe they should put a pause on building so that they can take a step back and figure out what can be done without impacting too many folks who already live here,” Brough said.
The proposed study addressing sections of Route 113 and Route 9 was part of a larger discussion during a recent Sussex County Council meeting focused on Delaware’s Strategy for State Policies and Spending. That plan is expected to guide state decisions over the next five years, with a projected vote on Jan. 12, according to state leaders.