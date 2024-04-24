MILLSBORO, DE - Sussex County emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment late Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday, April 23rd, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Departments were alerted to a vehicle accident with entrapment on Friendship Road in Millsboro, Delaware.
Indian River Vol. Fire Co. say that additional units included Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, the Sussex County Paramedics and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit.
Emergency crew assignments included vehicle and patient stabilization, incident mitigation efforts, and traffic control.
IRVFC state that they believe the "BMW was traveling on Friendship Road and lost control, running into the nearby wooded area striking a tree". Aviation units and additional assistance from Lewes FD was canceled, according to IRVFC.
The trapped occupant was brought to a nearby medical facility for additional medical services. There is no additional information on the occupant.
Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.