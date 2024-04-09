MILLSBORO, DE - Indian River Volunteer Fire Company say a field fire in Sussex County is under investigation for it's suspicious origin.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted at approximately 4pm on Tuesday, for a field fire in the Enchanted Acres development off Long Neck Road in Millsboro, Delaware.
Officials say that an estimated 50' x 50' area of the woods and brush was on fire. Indian River officials say it appeared that numerous mattresses and other "household debris" were involved in the fire, as well as surrounding leaves and vegetation.
Officials say that the origin of the fire is believed to be suspicious.
Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.