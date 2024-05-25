MILLSBORO, DE - Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle fire in Sussex County on Friday.
IRVFC say they were alerted for a vehicle fire on Friday, May 24th, around 6:20pm at 11 Nelsa Lane in The Meadows off Oak Orchard Road in Millsboro, Delaware.
Officials report that the initial responders found a SUV with the engine compartment engulfed in a fire.
The response units on the scene included Tanker 80 from Oak Orchard Road and Engine 80-1 from Long Neck facility as well as the Delaware State Fire Police.
Emergency response units from Indian River used suppression tactics to fully suppress the vehicle fire. Following the suppression, responders completed fluid and debris recover and clean up.