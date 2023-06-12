Seaford, Del. - The public is invited to attend the inaugural event on Sat. June 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nanticoke Crossing Park.
Sussex County Land Trust is partnering with the Chesapeake Conservancy and Sussex County Council to celebrate the acquisition of the 41 acre property overlooking the Nanticoke River in Seaford.
The event will reportedly feature local food trucks, vendors and live bluegrass provided by Homestead Bluegrass Band. Members of the Sussex County Land Trust and its partners will share information about future plans for the property.
Nanticoke Crossing Park is located at the end of Woodland Ferry Road on the Laurel side.
Address: 28476 Dot Avenue, Seaford, DE 19973
Officials say the historic Woodland Ferry will be offering special hours of operation on the day of the event from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. to accommodate all attendees.
For more information about Nanticoke Crossing Park and the Sussex County Land Trust, visit sclandtrust.org.