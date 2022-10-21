EASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The Sussex County Land Trust is partnering with the Sussex County Council to host an event highlighting the 51-acre Hopkins Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event will take place from 4 -8 p.m. at the Hopkins Preserve site on Sweetbriar Rd., just north of Route 9. According to Sussex County Land Trust board member Casey Kenton, there will be local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, keynote speaker, and games for kids. The event is free to the public.
"The purpose of this event is a celebration and a kickoff the the protection and preservation of a 51-acre property that could have otherwise been developed," says Kenton.
The family of Walter Hopkins and his ancestors owned the land for hundreds of years before Sussex County bought it for $1.5 million. Hopkins recalls memories of playing on the land when he was a child, but says he relieved to have it sold and preserved.
"I didn't want to see it grow up into houses and it's such a unique property and beautiful, so I said, 'hey, let's preserve it in another way and open it up to the public'," says Hopkins.
Hopkins says the site will eventually be transformed into an extension of the nearby Georgetown-Lewes Trail, with walking and bike trails for the Sussex County community to enjoy.
"I've come to this property for many years and enjoyed it with the excitement and the serenity of it," says Hopkins. "Let's have it for everyone to do."