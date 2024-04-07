LAUREL, DE - Laurel Police Department have arrested a Sussex County man following a robbery at Laurel's Hollybrook Apartments on Friday.
On Friday, April 5th, Laurel Police Department units were dispatched to Hollybrook Apartments for a robbery report. Laurel police, with the assistance of Delaware State Police, contacted the reporting party and determined that a suspect had forced a victim to the ground by their neck and taken cash from them. LPD say the victim in the situation was not injured and that the suspect fled the scene.
Officials state that a further investigation led to authorities identifying the suspect in the incident as Darron J Hines of Laurel, Delaware. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Sunday, April 7th, a Laurel Police Officer was patrolling Pasture Lane in Hollybrook Apartments and observed Hines in the stairwell of the 700 Building. The officer made contact with him and took him into custody without incident.
Laurel Police say during his arrest, Hines was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.
Darron j. Hines was charged with the following:
- Robbery Second Degree
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
Hines was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond. Officials state that "the Delaware Department of Probation and Parole issued a Violation of Probation warrant with a cash bail due to Mr. Hines serving an active probation sentence at the time the charges were filed".