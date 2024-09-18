SEAFORD, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Seaford on Tuesday.
Delaware State Police report that on September 17th, at approximately 11:25am, the Sussex County Governor's Task Force were on patrol and saw a Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Atlanta Road near Bucks Branch Road with an equipment violation.
DSP say detectives pulled the truck over and contacted the driver, identified as 46-year-old Terrence Banks of Seaford. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the truck's insurance was expired and Banks could not provide any proof that he had registration for and owned the truck.
He was taken into custody without incident after refusing multiple verbal commands from detectives to exit the truck.
State police say a search of Banks led to the discovery of "approximately 7.68 grams of cocaine and approximately $1,821 of suspected drug proceeds."
Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on the vehicle after taking Banks into custody. This search led to a further discovery of "approximately 1.67 pounds of cocaine, and approximately 23.793 grams of heroin."
Terrence Banks was charged with the following and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $84,500 cash bond.
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
Resisting Arrest
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Improper Window Tinting
Failure to have Insurance Identification in Possession
Failure to Transfer Title and Registration