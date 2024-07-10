KENT COUNTY, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested for multiple felony offenses following a pursuit on Tuesday near Felton.
On Tuesday, July 9th, at approximately 5:30pm, Delaware State Police say members of the Kent County Governor's Task Force were on patrol on South Dupont Highway near Felton when they saw a black GMC Yukon being driven by Joey Finney.
38-year-old Joey Finney of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware was recognized by detectives from previous investigations. Officials knew he had active warrants for his arrest. DSP say detectives attempted to pull Finney's vehicle over in the parking lot of Royal Farms, located at 11460 South Dupont Highway, but he sped away.
During the pursuit, Finney threw an object out of his vehicle while driving recklessly, according to DSP.
The Yukon eventually came to a stop in the parking lot of "Uncle Willie's" on Reeves Crossing Road after detectives deployed stop sticks.
According to state officials, detectives found a cigarette pack that was thrown from the vehicle and discovered that it contained "approximately 5.06 grams of powder cocaine and approximately .07 grams of heroin".
Joey Finney was arrested and charged with the following crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $18,900 cash bond.
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tampering With Evidence
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Several Traffic Violations