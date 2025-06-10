LEWES, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested on sex offense charges after a month-long investigation.
According to the Lewes Police Department, during the month of May, they started an investigation into alleged sex offenses against a female juvenile after being notified by employees from the Division of Family Services.
Following that investigation, law enforcement identified 50 year-old Kevin T. Boyer, of Milton, as the suspect. Lewes Police say Boyer had previously lived in Lewes during the time the crimes were committed. They say the offenses were committed between 2016 and 2021 when a juvenile victim between the ages of 7 and 12 was living in the same home as the suspect.
Kevin Boyer was arrested on June 6th and charged with the following:
- Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person in a Position of Trust 1st Degree, a Class A Felony
- Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, a Class B Felony
- Unlawful Sexual Conduct against a Child by a Sex Offender, a Class B Felony
- Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person in a Position of Trust 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony
- Attempt to Commit Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person in a position of Trust 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class G Felony
He was arraigned and committed to the Department of Corrections on a default of $242,000 bail.