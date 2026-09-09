GREENWOOD, Del. —The Sussex County Emergency Management held a disaster preparedness presentation at the Greenwood Public Library, where officials discussed ways residents can prepare for emergencies and severe weather.
Officials said all types of weather can bring different levels of danger to the area.
Timothy Cooper, deputy director of Sussex County Emergency Management, said flooding is one of the county's biggest risks because some areas are almost at sea level.
"You think about flooding is the number one risk. But then you have hurricanes, you have tornadoes, you have winter storms," Cooper said.
The presentation covered how to make an emergency plan, build an emergency kit, stay informed, sign up for alerts and know your evacuation zone.
Officials said residents can start preparing by gathering basic supplies, including a first aid kit, radio, flashlight and water.
For library staff, the presentation was an opportunity to help the community better understand the importance of being prepared for an emergency.
Melissa Johnson, a Greenwood Public Library employee, said educating the community about the severity of potential hazards is important.
"That's why it's always good to give back to community to have them understand the severity when an accident or hazard arises in their community," Johnson said.
Officials encourage families to put together an emergency plan now before disaster strikes.