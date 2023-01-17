SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - According to Tony Khan, owner of the wrestling promotion Ring of Honor, Jamin Pugh, known as Jay Briscoe in the ring, has died.
Khan tweeted the news this evening saying:
"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in the ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in Peace Jamin."
Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, and his brother Mark, are widely known wrestlers in Sussex County. They were currently tag team champions in the ring of honor. Details surrounding a cause of death have not been confirmed. Pugh was just 38-years-old.
Due to the tragic incident, the Laurel School District say they are closing schools on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Schools will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19.
This is a developing story and we will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.