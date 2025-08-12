SUSSEX COUNTY — Sussex County has begun issuing its annual tax bills, which include county water and sewer rates, school taxes, and for the first time in decades, newly reassessed property values.
According to the county, approximately 10% of the average residential tax bill goes to county government, with the remainder funding public education.
County officials estimate this year’s tax bills will generate roughly $214 million in revenue, up from last years $202 million estimate. That $12 million increase comes along an increase of roughly 4,000 parcels. After taxes are collected, Sussex County will remain net revenue neutral.
For many residents, the reassessment is the most noticeable change, but reassessed values do not necessarily mean higher taxes. County officials say over 40 percent of people could actually see a decrease.
“I had a good reaction because it’s a smaller bill, but I wasn’t thrilled with the fact that it’s less money for school, and less money for infrastructure, which are things we really need here,” said resident Carolyn Newcott.
While Delaware is known for its relatively low tax rates, the reassessment, and the possibility of higher taxes, has sparked concern.
“I’ve already become a Delaware resident to save money on taxes, so I hope I did for the good,” said resident Frank Morgan. “Don’t do like Maryland and D.C. did me, I love living here!”
Others expressed frustration with the tax system as a whole,
“It seems like a lot of people on social media are posting about how their property taxes are going up so much, and then to hear industrial taxes don’t seem like they’re going up that much — that seems wrong,” said resident Daryll Shearn.
Bills are being mailed out and are also available online here.
The county has launched a new online calculator that allows residents to compare their new bill to last year’s, showing a breakdown of school taxes — which are set by the local district — and county taxes, along with details on how the reassessment affected each property.