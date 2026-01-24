SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Sussex County Department of Public Safety is warning the public about travel impacts and potential power outages ahead of this weekend's severe storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Sussex County, beginning at 7 p.m. January 24 and ending at 1 p.m. on January 26. The storm will bring a mix of snow, rain, and a wintry mix depending on how the forecast changes. A rush of arctic air will keep temperatures well below freezing for part of next week, which could lead to precipitation on the ground freezing and becoming dangerous.
The Department says property owners should prepare ahead of the storm by removing or securing loose objects. Residents are also advised to stock up on food and other essentials in case of difficulty traveling or power outages. The public should also prepare for the possibility of downed trees and tree limbs as a result of heavy snow and icing.
Travel on Sunday and Monday could be very difficult, if not impossible. Officials say those traveling for essential or emergency purposes should be prepared with basic supplies on hand and in their car, such as an ice scraper, blankets, sand or cat litter, a de-icer, a flashlight and batteries, cell phone, high-calorie non-perishable food and water, and a full tank of gas.
Residents and property owners should also be preparing by stocking up on basic household supplies like extra food and water, first-aid supplies, flashlights and batteries, a battery-powered radio to listen to weather updates, extra prescription medications, baby items, and an emergency heat source with sufficient fuel.
Sussex County Emergency Management say they will continue to monitor the situation and will be working closely with other local and state government agencies to handle this extreme weather event. Additional staff members are being called in to the County's Emergency Operations Center and paramedic stations to wait on standby to respond to any issues or emergencies that arise during or after the storm.
The Department advises that you can visit the Delaware Department of Transportation's website to see a list of road closures. A map of power outages in Sussex County can be found on Delmarva Power's website and the Delaware Electric Cooperative's website.
The County's website can be found here for updates.
