SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The journey of legal marijuana in Sussex County took a significant step forward as the County Council held a public hearing on and approved a new ordinance that establishes boundaries on where and when marijuana businesses can operate in county limits.
While individual towns have the authority to completely prohibit marijuana stores and growth within their boundaries, Sussex County itself cannot do so. However, the county can determine the locations and operating hours of these establishments.
These include prohibiting facilities from operating within three miles of a municipality, ensuring that stores are not located within three miles of each other or within three miles of a school, church, or substance abuse treatment facility. The ordinance also included a restriction on when the stores could operate, but was amended in the meeting to reflect Delaware Title 4.
Several council members were hesitant on approving the ordinance, but felt the state had put them in a spot where they had to.
"We have the option either to do this or do nothing - and if we do nothing, that means the state is gonna control what happens. I think we should control our own destiny," said Council President Michael Vincent.
Around town, some marijuana users, like Derrick Miller, voiced support for such restrictions.
"There should definitely be restrictions - especially around schools and churches too, because I just feel like it should be in a private space. The more public it gets, it becomes an issue, you don’t wanna offend anyone," Miller said.
Others say while they understand the need for regulations, there should also be an effort to destigmatize marijuana. Mary Lou Barmby, from Georgetown, says she would rather see people smoking safely than illegally - and views it similarly to alcohol.
"Keep it with the shopping center," she suggested. "If people shop at the liquor store, they should be able to shop at the marijuana store - they can go to the bank - they can do whatever, they can do what they need to do." she said.
You can read the full ordinance here.