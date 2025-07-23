BETHANY BEACH, DE - Sussex County officials say they are investigating a leak of treated liquid waste from the South Coastal Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility near Bethany Beach.
Officials say the discharge poses no health or environmental risks.
According to Sussex County Communications Director Chip Guy, the leak was discovered and reported to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) on Saturday, July 19. Officials say a small section of a pipe carrying the treated wastewater to the Atlantic was compromised, leaking the fluid into a tax ditch near the Assawoman Canal. Sussex officials say the liquid is highly sanitized and treated and then normally discharged about a mile off the coast.
It is currently unclear how much of the liquid was leaked, but officials say it is believed to be less than 10 percent of the total treated discharge.
“The County takes very seriously its responsibility to provide the most efficient, economical, and environmentally conscious public wastewater service,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “Ordinarily, our operation runs seamlessly, treating millions of gallons of waste daily without incident. Unfortunately, however, sometimes technical issues and equipment failures happen. But our staff works diligently to identify and correct any issues that might arise, working alongside our State partners, so that we are compliant and providing the best possible service.”
Communications Director Chip Guy says neither DNREC or any other State agencies have issued advisories due to the discharge and there are no threats to public or environmental health.