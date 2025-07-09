LAUREL, DE– Delaware State Police arrested a Sussex County man in connection with a string of thefts reported throughout the county last month.
Troopers arrested 22-year-old Donsha Sturgis, of Laurel, after an investigation into several thefts from unlocked vehicles in various eastern Sussex County communities. Following thefts reported in Milton, Lincoln and Lewes from June 10-17, DSP identified the suspect vehicle as a silver Chevy Cruz connected to Sturgis.
He was arrested at his home in Laurel and released on his own recognizance after being charged the following crimes:
Theft Under $1,500 Where a Victim is 62 Years of Age of Older (felony, three counts)
Second Degree Conspiracy (felony)
Theft under $1,500 (five counts)
Third Degree Criminal Trespassing
DSP continues to search for more suspects and urges anyone with information to contact Detective M. Aberman at 302-752-3807.