SUSSEX COUNTY, DE -- The Sussex County Council is expected to discuss its current retail marijuana zoning regulations at a council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The discussion comes after state-level pushback over the current ordinance.
In Sussex County, municipalities have the authority to establish their own regulations for recreational marijuana establishments. The county then has jurisdiction over the remaining areas where shops can go.
Under the current regulations, shops must be three miles from municipality limits, places of worship, schools, and rehab centers. Retail marijuana establishments must also be in parcels zoned to a C3 heavy commercial district, per the current ordinance.
The ordinance led marijuana advocates and some state leaders to raise concerns. That concern led to the passing of Senate Bill 75, attempting to reverse the county's original ordinance. However, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer recently vetoed that bill, citing the legislation as an overstep by the state government into local government regulations.
However, in his veto letter to Delaware's general assembly, Meyer said the county will reconsider the current ordinance in light of the veto. Some of the reconsiderations could include the permitting needed to open a recreational marijuana shop, the distances required for shops to be from churches or schools, and the districts shops could be allowed in.
WBOC asked neighbors in Sussex County about their thoughts on how recreational marijuana establishments should be regulated. Mike Sosnoski said he thinks the county should loosen the current restrictions.
"It's entrepreneurship, like anything else in the community. It's just like any other mercantile," Sosnoski said. "As long as you keep it regulated, I think it's fine. Hopefully, we see the money used to supplement Sussex County. Maybe for the schools or something similar."
However, other neighbors said they'd like to see the current regulations stay in place. Frank Timmons said he works with teens struggling with addiction in Seaford, and that marijuana can often be a gateway drug.
"I work with a group called Teen Challenge, and they have problems with addiction. A lot of them started with marijuana. When I was younger, marijuana was on the street, but it wasn't as strong as it is today. It does lead to problems."
Sussex County officials are expected to discuss the potential changes at Tuesday's council meeting. Sussex County spokesperson Chip Guy told WBOC the outcome of the discussion will determine any future steps taken by the county, and that no final decisions have been made.