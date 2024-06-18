LAUREL, DE - A Wilmington woman with several outstanding warrants was arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Sussex County.
On Tuesday, June 18th, at approximately 12:25pm, an officer from the Laurel Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a blue Ford escape in the area of Sussex Highway and Discount Land Road. The vehicle's registration was found to be flagged with multiple warrants issued for the owner, according to Laurel PD.
The driver was identified by Laurel Police as 37-year-old Stephanie L. James of Wilmington, DE.
James had a wanted status that showed she had a suspended driver's license and active warrants. According to LPD, those warrants, that date back as far as 2022, were issued by "Wilmington Police Department, Newport Alderman Court 42, Justice of the Peace Court 20, and three issued by the New Castle County Court of Common Pleas".
Officials say that during an investigation, James was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, multiple ecstasy/MDMA tablets, and drug paraphernalia.
She was charged with the following:
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy/MDMA
-Possession of Controlled Substance x2
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x2
-Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
She was arraigned for the Laurel Police Department charges by the Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on $20,900 unsecured bail.
Laurel Police Department say, "In addition to the bail set for the new charges, she was issued unsecured or "own recognizance" bonds for all but three of the remaining warrants, which resulted in James being held by the Department of Correction in lieu of $3,500 secured bail".