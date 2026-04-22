SUSSEX COUNTY - Sussex County officials have unveiled the county's new bookmobile. A ribbon cutting for the new Sussex County Bookmobile was held on April 21, officially launching the newest iteration in a program that dates back to the 1970s.
Officials say the new 2025 Turtle Top Terra Transit replaces Sussex County's longtime bookmobile, a 33-foot-long 1988 Thompson-built bus. The old bookmobile was actually recognized at a national conference as one of the oldest still in active service. Officials say that the old diesel-powered vehicle was costlier to operate and maintain. It also presented logistical challenges due to its size and the requirement for the bookmobile's operator to have a commercial driver's license.
The new bookmobile is shorter at 28-feet-long and is powered by gasoline instead of diesel, making it more fuel efficient and maneuverable. It also does not require drivers to have a CDL, officials say. The vehicle cost the county about $313,000.
The bookmobile travels throughout Sussex County year-round, expanding community access to library services. It makes stops at places like senior centers, day-care facilities, schools and other sites where either a community library is not available or where a large group of people can be easily served. Officials say the bookmobile has a capacity of about 3,000 items, including books, movies and audio programs.
More information and the Sussex County Bookmobile's schedule can be found here.