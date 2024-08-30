LEWES, DE -- Many vacationers in Sussex County planned ahead for what's expected to be a hectic travel weekend.
Jim Ellis and his friends arrived in Lewes today, taking the Cape May-Lewes Ferry for a friend's bachelor party. Ellis said the convenience and affordability of the ferry were hard to resist on such a busy travel day.
"Normally, when we drive down through that part of Jersey to Lewes, it feels like we’re going all the way around, and that’s all gas money you’re paying," says Ellis. "But the ferry's nice and cheap. It’s a good deal."
Thomas Cavalieri also opted for the ferry, choosing it for a stress-free trip to Rehoboth with his grandchildren.
"We took the ferry over and now we’re going to take the bus to Rehoboth so we don’t have to worry about cars, parking, or anything like that," Cavalieri said.
According to AAA, domestic travel is up 9 percent this holiday weekend compared to last year, while travel prices have decreased by 2 percent. Pete and Shelly Santoro experienced the traffic firsthand during their drive from Wilmington to Lewes.
"On Route One on a normal weekend, you can usually go a lot faster. There was quite a bit of traffic, but it was moving," Pete Santoro said.
When it comes to fueling up, the Santoros found a good deal.
“There’s a BJ’s near Elsmere and their price is like $3.03, which is pretty good,” Shelly Santoro added.
Mitch Brantley, who is flying back to Detroit tomorrow, is bracing for the busy travel period.
“I’m kind of expecting it to be really hectic and just trying to be patient," says Brantley. "I’m carrying this wonderful memory with me and looking at my phone a lot because I’ve got 100 or 200 pictures,” Brantley added with a laugh.