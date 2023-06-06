The Sussex Preservation Coalition will be hosting a meeting on June 13 focused on sea-rise impact.
The Coalition says the Nature Conservancy will highlight threats posed by rising sea levels to Delaware marshes and wetlands and outline efforts to help the state adapt to a changing climate during the June 13 meeting of the Sussex Preservation Coalition.
The presentation is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Troop 7 State Police Barracks meeting room, 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road in Lewes. It is free and open to the public.
Sea levels are predicted to rise 9 inches to 23 inches by 2050 and up to five feet by 2100, according to the Conservancy. Rising sea levels would threaten 50,000 acres of Delaware marshes and wetlands, mainly in Kent and Sussex counties. Working with Delaware partners and scientists, the Conservancy seeks to create science-based strategies to improve climate resilience.
The presentation also will be available via Zoom. Learn more at www.sussexpreservationcoalition.org.