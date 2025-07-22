LEWES, DE - The City of Lewes announced swimming advisories for Savannah Beach due to bacteria found in the water on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, July 22th, the City of Lewes announced that a recent water sample at Savannah Beach "has shown levels of Enterococcus indicator that were above the recreational water quality standard."
The city says that pathogens that may cause human illness may be present in the water at levels that represent an increased risk of illness.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has issued a swimming advisory. The city says the advisory is to "notify the public so that individuals can make an informed choice about water contact."
There have been additional samples collected from the water at Savannah Beach, according to the City of Lewes. They say the advisory will be lifted when the indicator bacteria are below the water quality standard.
More information on water advisories can be found on DNREC's website.