DELMARVA - Early risers on Delmarva were greeted with a stunning sight Tuesday morning. You can view some of our viewer-submitted photos of the spectacle below.
What looked to some to be a massive comet and tail streaking across Delmarva's skies on September 10th, at about 5:30 a.m., was actually a rocket.
The SpaceX Polaris Dawn, carrying a four-person civilian crew, was launched Tuesday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket reached a top speed of 17,000 miles per hour, per CNN.
The SpaceX crew is hoping to conduct the first commercial spacewalk and venture into Earth's radiation belts.
Thank you to all of our viewers who sent in pictures and videos!