TALBOT CO., MD - Following this week’s rain, the Talbot County burn ban is set to conclude on July 21st, according to the Talbot County Council.
The month-long ban prohibited all open-air burning throughout the county. The Talbot County Burn Ban Committee has stated that after the 21st, resident’s may return to normal open-air burning activities.
Despite the ban being lifted, Talbot County Emergency services encourages residents to continue practicing fire safety. This includes receiving permits for open fires through the Office of Environmental Health, supervising all burns, and keeping water nearby.
Those searching for more information can visit https://talbotcountymd.gov/burnban or contact Emergency Services at 410-822-0095.