EASTON, MD - The Easton Airport has announced the upcoming demolition of the Talbot County Business Center.
Airport officials say the building’s demolition is currently slated to begin in the coming months, with its dismantling expected by spring 2025. Material recycling, site work, and other projects on the site are hoped to be completed by the end of the year, an Easton Airport spokesperson said.
The demolition is part of the Easton Airport’s ongoing modernization efforts, airport officials say, aimed at improving design, enhancing safety, and modernizing the airfield.
Now on airport property, all businesses and former tenants of the Talbot County Business Center on Glebe Road have since relocated, according to airport officials. All work will be completed on the property, and the site will be secured and remain off-limits to unauthorized personnel.
The project is not expected to bring any runway closures, and all airport operations are expected to continue uninterrupted.
