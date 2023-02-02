Talbot County Community Center Back Open

EASTON, Md. - Skaters back are finally back on the ice at the Talbot County Community Center.
The rink was closed and seasons were delayed due to a pipe burst. It took months to tear up the floor and replace the piping. But now teammates, coaches, and the centers employees say they are overjoyed.
"Living in a small town this community center means so much to them between the high school team and a lot of them play youth hockey. They spend so much time, and seeing them have so many great memories growing up and to be back seeing the excitement is phenomenal," says Coach Tim Nowak.
Easton Highschool hockey players were some of the first to experience the new ice. They say while it's quite the homecoming, it has been so important to spend it with their teammates.
"Morale is up 100 times from what it was. No one was excited to drive an hour and a half for every practice taking three hours every day for one hour on the ice, but being back here back at the home rink its nice to play with the team. Everyone is excited to get a real season going," says hockey player Sabin Long.
Friday night the Easton High School hockey team will play at home. They say right where they belong.
Owen Newnam added, "I mean it’s pretty surreal. We’ve been waiting for this all season and looking around I’m getting goosebumps a little bit because it’s going to be packed tomorrow. It’s always a blast. It’s always the best thing to look forward to every day. I think the nerves are setting in for the younger guys a little bit and for me as well so I think everybody is pumped.
Facility manager of the community center Brian Harris says it has been a long time coming. But see the players faces has meant everything. "I think the morale is really high. I mean we went from everybody being very disappointed and losing their season potentially. But here we are. We're ready to go and the ice is ready to go. It looks great. It's just so exciting having everyone back in the building again."
Harris says they'll keep the rink open for the spring season as well.