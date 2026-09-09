EASTON, Md. — Talbot County's longtime volunteer firefighters could soon see a bigger monthly reward for staying on the job, as the County Council weighs a proposal to increase retirement benefits for members who log decades of service.
According to Talbot County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association leadership, under the county's Emergency Services Longevity Award program, firefighters who have served at least 25 years, are 62 or older, and maintain active status currently receive $242 a month. The association is now asking the council to add $50 a month for every additional five years of service beyond that 25-year mark.
Association Vice President Phil Starkey said the change would let the benefit grow automatically as members put in more time, rather than requiring the association to return to the council each time.
"This program will eliminate us having to ask as people accumulate more years. The program will automatically bump itself up. We don't have to go to council and ask for more money for payouts," Starkey said.
The $242 baseline itself is already an increase from where the program started. It began at $100 a month before rising to its current level about four years ago. The bill being considered would amend the original piece of legislation that started out with $100 a month.
Starkey compared the new structure to Social Security, where members who serve longer receive a larger monthly benefit.
"So if we're going to do this program, let's make it award like what is supposed to be, a link to service. So the more time you do then the more money they're going to get in the long run," Starkey said.
Eligibility is tied to a state-established point system that credits volunteers for responding to calls, attending drills and meetings, participating in fundraising events, and helping with routine housekeeping at the station, such as washing trucks or cleaning up. Members need 50 points a year to stay active, though Starkey said the system is weighted to reward call responses more heavily than other tasks.
Of the roughly 500 emergency responders across Talbot County's seven volunteer fire stations, between 140 and 170 currently qualify for the longevity benefits, according to Starkey.
Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher said the proposal is aimed at addressing a recruitment and retention problem that isn't unique to the Eastern Shore.
"Volunteer firefighters provide real value to the community,” Lesher said. “If we had to pay for their services, our taxes would be higher. We would have much greater expenses supporting a paid company than we do with all the support that we provide in providing equipment and training and this sort of incentive program, this awards program to our retirement age volunteers…we need the volunteers and we hope that this is a little extra to encourage them to keep coming.”
Lesher noted that every fire company in Talbot County is volunteer-run — there is no paid department between Annapolis and Salisbury — and said keeping experienced members active is critical.
“The experience of being an engineer or an officer of, chief, a lieutenant in the company, all of that experience is something that we want to make sure that people are continuing to give…I can say, unequivocally at this point that I want to do everything that we can to support our volunteers to make sure that this volunteer service is viable and remains viable for as long as we can make it,” Lesher said.
Additionally, Starkey said it is important to invest in older firefighters because they have certain knowledge that is critical for everyday fire operations.
“Most of the older firefighters are drivers, engineers, getting in one of these rigs and driving it down the road. You just can't get joe blow citizens off the street I mean, they have to know pumps. They have to know water flow,” Starkey said.
Lesher says the county will consult its finance office to estimate how much the enhanced incentive could cost — both now and in future years.
"Undoubtedly, the bill is going to be bigger. I'm still convinced that it's going to be a good deal," Lesher said.
The proposal now heads to a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 13 in Talbot County.
A link to the full text of the legislation can be found here.