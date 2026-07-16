MICHAELS, Md. — A plan to bring a seaplane charter business to the waters of St. Michaels is facing growing opposition, after the Talbot County Council voted this week to send a letter of disapproval to the state.
The council's letter, addressed to the Maryland Aviation Administration, marks a last attempt to block Coastal Seaplanes, a Virginia-based company, from essentially building a runway on the Miles River
Testing for the charter service took place last month, and the company is now awaiting approval from the Maryland Aviation Administration.
In the letter, council members said the proposal would lead to "adverse impacts" to neighboring properties and visitors, and would create significant health and safety risks for individuals and vessels on the water.
Not every council member supported the move. Vice President Pete Lesher was the lone vote against sending the letter, saying the matter falls outside the county's jurisdiction.
"We certainly look after quality of life here. We need to balance those concerns. But for the county to weigh in on this, either in favor or against, I think we're stepping outside of our bounds. And so I opposed it. I don't think the county needs to have a voice on this matter," Lesher said.
In a statement to WBOC, Coastal Seaplanes CEO Sam Riggs said while the company respects the concerns of the council and residents, the company's operations are governed by federal and state regulators, not the county.
"Talbot County does not hold jurisdiction over the navigable waterways we are using or the aeronautical operations conducted there; however, a robust regulatory framework is in place, and we are working within that framework to bring air service to this particular location," Riggs said.
Specifically, Riggs said Coastal Seaplanes’ operations are governed by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Maryland Aviation Administration
Reaction among residents was mixed. Some said they were cautiously optimistic about the proposal, as long as safety isn't compromised.
"So if it doesn't impede the harbor or any local businesses, and if it's safe, then sure, why not? But my fear, safety is my biggest concern," one resident said.
That safety concern was echoed by other residents, including Jen Shatwell.
"I'm not convinced it's in the best interest of Saint Michael's and the residents and the safety of our residents and the folks who visit us. This is a tourist town. We have a ton of visitors. I think on any given weekend, our population explodes from 900 individuals to thousands of individuals. Those people need space on the water to be safe," Shatwell said.
Lesher said the letter was the last action the county could take to try to stop the project. Lesher added that the decision now rests with the Maryland Aviation Administration.
In his statement to WBOC, Riggs said, “Commercial revenue operations on the Miles River will not be conducted until our work with the MAA is complete.”