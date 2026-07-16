Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.