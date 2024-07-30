EASTON, MD - The Talbot County Health Department announced that the health advisory regarding temporary access to the Bay Street Ponds has been lifted.
The county Health Department says the health advisory regarding temporary access to Bay Street Ponds, Tanyard Branch west of Washington St., the North Fork of the Tred Avon River has been lifted. The advisory was placed after a sewage overflow incident earlier this month.
The Talbot County Health Department states that Easton Utilities provided a "rigorous cleanup and recovery effort", and a thorough review of the waters showed a public health risk was no longer present.
Easton Utilities has urged the public and food service establishments to be careful of what they release into the sewer lines. They say "only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed".
More information can be found at talbothealth.org