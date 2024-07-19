EASTON, MD. - People are being asked to take caution near several waterways in Easton after a sewage spill.
The Easton Utilities Commission says about 6,000 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed into the ponds on Bay Street. They say the spill was contained within the ponds and a majority of the ponds' contents were pumped out.
A small amount of pond water and wastewater was also discharged into the North Fork of the Tred Avon River.
The utilities company says the overflow was caused due to the sewer line being clogged with a combination of grease, rags, and “flushable” wipes.
The Talbot County Health Department closed off access to the ponds and banned recreational use while clean up efforts are underway.