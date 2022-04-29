EASTON, Md.– The Talbot County Health Department is announcing changes to its COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations.
On Monday, May 2, 2022, the health department's COVID-19 testing site will be moving to 102 Marlboro Ave. in Easton, the current site of the health department's COVID-19 vaccine center.
Testing will be available between 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made online at: portal.ciandx.com/portal or by calling 410-819-5632. COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be offered at the COVID-19 vaccine center at 102 Marlboro Ave. between the hours of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment in advance, but walk-ins are also welcome. Vaccine appointments may be made here or by calling 410-819-5641.
COVID-19 vaccines for everyone age 12 and older are available every weekday, while vaccines for children age 5-11 are offered on Friday afternoons. Talbot residents are encouraged to make sure their COVID-19 vaccines are up to date. At this time, everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a “booster” dose after completion of their initial 2-dose vaccine series. Additionally, second booster doses are available for everyone age 50 and older, as well as for immunosuppressed individuals age 12 and older.
More information on COVID-19 vaccines may be found at covidlink.maryland.gove/content/vaccine/.
“Vaccines remain the best way for people to be protected against severe COVID-19 disease and hospitalization, as well as long-term complications from COVID-19 disease such as ‘long COVID’” said Dr. Maria Maguire, Talbot County health officer. “Testing, vaccination, and treatments for COVID are currently widely available. It is important to get tested if you may be sick with COVID or if you have been exposed, and treatment options are available for people at risk of severe disease.”
People who test positive for COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider to see if they can benefit from COVID treatments, such as oral pills or intravenous infusions, which are highly effective at preventing severe disease