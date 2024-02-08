MARYLAND– An Eastern Shore judge recently earned promotion to a higher court.
Governor Wes Moore today announced the appointment of the Honorable Stephen Hughes Kehoe to the Appellate Court of Maryland First Appellate Judicial Circuit.
Kehoe most recently served as administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Talbot County.
He previously served on the Talbot County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council and the Board of Trustees of the Office of the Public Defender.
Kehoe has been a fellow of the Maryland Bar Foundation since 2006, also serving as Second Judicial Circuit Representative on the Conference of Circuit Court Judges since 2017.