Talbot County man arrested for child sexual solicitation

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - A man was arrested and charged with one count sexual solicitation of a minor.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Timothy William Fish, of McDaniel, MD, was arrested on Oct. 28.
Authorities say in October, Fish was communicating with the social media account of an underage person. According to the sheriff's office, Fish’s conversation turned to sexual acts he wanted to perform with the underage person and eventually agreed to meet with the minor to have sex. The meeting never occurred, according to deputies.
Fish was arrested without incident. Fish was held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center. On Oct. 29, Fish had a bail review before a judge in Talbot County District Court and he was ordered held without bond.
Investigators say they also obtained search warrants for Fish’s person, vehicle and residence where evidence was recovered related to the investigation.
On Nov. 24, a preliminary hearing was held in Talbot County District Court where a judge determined sufficient probable cause existed to forward the case to trial. Fish also had a bail review at that time.
The District Court judge reduced Fish’s bond to $150,000 in which he only had to post 10%. Fish was placed on electronic monitoring and his pre-trial release conditions include: obeying all laws, no contact with anyone under the age of 18; no internet access; and Fish is not to leave his residence except for evaluation, treatment or legal appointments.