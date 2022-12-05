CORDOVA, Md. - Authorities say a 19-year-old man from Talbot County has been arrested in North Carolina for the attempted murder of his father.
According to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 4 deputies were dispatched to a home on Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova for a reported assault. Deputies say a domestic incident took place between Frank Ashe Sr. and Frank Ashe Jr. over Ashe Jr.'s handling of a gun. Police say that during the fight, Ashe Jr. entered a car and purposely drove and struck Ashe Sr.
The sheriff's office says Ashe Sr. was initially knocked unconscious before getting up and entering the home. Police say Ashe Jr. followed his father into the home with a gun and a fight ensued, ending in Ashe Sr. being shot and sustaining minor injuries. Authorities say Ashe Jr. fled the scene before police arrived. Ashe Sr. was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock and Trauma Center in Baltimore for his injuries.
Detectives with the Talbot County Sheriff's Office say they were able to determine that Ashe Jr. had fled the state and was traveling south on Interstate 95. Authorities say that night, the North Carolina Highway Patrol spotted Ashe Jr.'s car and attempted to stop him. Police say Ashe Jr. refused to stop and led police on a chase before troopers were able to stop him. Ashe Jr. was taken into custody.
Ashe Jr. has been charged with with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment. He will have an extradition hearing in North Carolina where he will have the opportunity to waive extradition or contest his return to Maryland.