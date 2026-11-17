TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - Prosecutors say a man sexually exploited a teenage girl on multiple occasions and recorded child sex abuse material.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, says Timothy William Fish, 38, of McDaniel, pleaded guilty to child sex abuse crimes on Nov. 13.
According to Fish's guilty plea, between Dec. 2024 and July 2025, Fish sexually exploited a minor while she was 16 and 17 years old. Fish recorded the minor during video calls and recorded himself with her while the two engaged in sexual acts. Fish saved the child sex abuse materials on his cellphones, according to prosecutors.
During the spring and summer of 2025, investigators say Fish traveled to the minor's location, picked her up at home or at school, and then drove to a nearby park to engage in sex acts, which he also recorded. Officials say on at least five occasions, Fish drove more than 100 miles to engage in sex acts with the victim in his car.
Prosecutors say Fish used Snapchat to share the child sex abuse material with others, without the minor victim’s knowledge or permission.
On Oct. 28, 2025, police arrested Fish on state charges of sexually solicitating a minor after he unknowingly was communicating with an undercover law-enforcement officer online.
Fish faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child. Sentencing is set for Feb. 23, 2027.