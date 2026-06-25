TALBOT COUNTY - Officials with the Talbot County Board of Education say the Fiscal Year 2027 budget was approved for Talbot County Public Schools at the board's regular meeting on June 17.
The school district says they focused on balancing student needs, strategic priorities, and available resources in an increasingly challenging financial environment as they developed the budget.
Back in February of this year, the Board of Education approved an unrestricted operating budget request of $92.3 million. However, the district faced a $10.4 million funding gap between projected expenses and available revenue. District leaders say they were able to identify ways to reduce costs without affecting core instructional programs, staffing, and other services.
The now approved FY27 unrestricted operating budget is supported by about $84.6 million in revenue, which is an increase of almost $3 million over FY26. The district says they also expect to receive about $11 million in grants and capital funds.
The original TCPS budget request included $800,000 for a weapons detection system. However, the Talbot County Council provided only $400,000, which the district says did not cover the cost of the system recommended by TCPS School Safety and Talbot County Sheriff's Offices. Instead, the school district says they researched less costly options and will be implementing a pilot program of the alternative system in the fall to assess its effectiveness.
The district notes that all funding designated for weapons detection will be reserved for that purpose only.
The approved budget also includes funding for salary increases for staff, including a step on the salary scale and an increase of about 5%. The district says this will allow TCPS to meet the minimum $60,000 starting salary for teachers that the Blueprint for Maryland's Future legislation requires.
Additionally, the district says the budget will support essential instructional programs, special education services, transportation, student supports, technology infrastructure, school safety initiatives, and facility operations.