Talbot County Public Schools Installs New Solar Array Thanks to Donor

EASTON, Md. - The solar array was reportedly funded by a local donor in collaboration with other organizations.
Talbot County Public Schools (TCPS) say a photovoltaic solar array has been installed on a parcel of land near the Talbot County Education Center on Magnolia Street in Easton.
Funded by Peter and Linda Yungbluth, officials say the project was made possible through collaboration between Talbot County Public Schools, Easton Utilities, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and Sunrise Solar.
Peter Yungbluth retired from his 22-year career as a biomedical engineer at UM Shore Regional Medical Center (formerly Easton Memorial Hospital) and began focusing his energy toward researching how he could personally help reduce what he refers to as "greenhouse gas debt".
After installing rooftop solar panels on his home, Yungbluth expanded his efforts into the community. Yungbluth talked to TCPS Director of Operations Kevin Shafer about his ideas for solar energy at the recently constructed Easton Elementary School, but learned the cost could not be justified at the time of construction.
Yungbluth reached out to Buck Duncan at Mid-Shore Community Foundation and discussed leveraging other community support to supplement his donation to reach the funding needed.
In 2016, TCPS officials say the school district received a donation of a 2.4 acre parcel of land on Magnolia Street in Easton, where they decided to build the solar array.
“The panels will save the schools money by producing almost-free electricity for 25-30 years,” Yungbluth said. “This helps reduce our (greenhouse gas) debt, as solar replaces coal and gas electricity generation. The less CO2 we send up to the air, the less we have to take back out. Taking it out is 2-3 times as expensive as the electricity it gives us.”
According to TCPS, Easton Utilities coordinated the installation of necessary electrical infrastructure at Easton Elementary, while Sunrise Solar, of Chestertown, provided and installed the solar panel structure.
Officials say Yungbluth would like to see other members of the community contribute to expanding the solar installation. Anyone interested in supporting the next phase of the project should contact Mr. Buck Duncan at Mid-Shore Community Foundation at (410) 820-8175, and ask about the fund “Helping Talbot Public Spaces Generate Renewable Energy”. “Mid-Shore Community Foundation is pleased to be a part of this exciting and rewarding project,” Mr. Duncan said. “We are fortunate that there are individuals like Pete Yungbluth who are willing to share their personal time, talent and resources to make a difference for future generations of Talbot County residents.”