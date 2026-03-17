EASTON, Md. – A portion of Chapel Road in Talbot County will temporarily close later this month as crews replace a culvert at Wootenaux Creek.
The Talbot County Department of Public Works, in partnership with David A. Bramble Inc., will begin construction on or about March 27, weather permitting. The project includes replacing the existing culvert beneath Chapel Road and making related roadway improvements.
Chapel Road between Black Dog Alley and Gannon Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately five months, with work expected to wrap up around Aug. 11.
Detour signs will direct motorists to use Maryland Route 328. A detour map will also be available on the Talbot County website.
Officials urge drivers to stay alert, follow posted detours and slow down in construction zones to help keep workers and motorists safe.