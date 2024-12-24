Christmas Gifts
TALBOT CO., MD - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has received an anonymous donation of $1,000 in gift cards for local families in need.

Police say the anonymous donor entrusted the Sheriff’s Office with ten $100 gift cards and to distribute them to families that need them most during the holidays. The Sheriff’s Office then worked with the Talbot County Schools and other agencies to select recipients.

“It is such a pleasure to be able to hand out gifts this time of year to families who are not always able to provide for themselves,” Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble said. “The generous people of Talbot County, many of whom do not even want to be recognized, make this such a special community and a wonderful place to call home.”

The Sheriff’s Office extended thanks to the anonymous donor on Christmas Eve.

