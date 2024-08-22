TALBOT COUNTY, MD– The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a recent phone scam in which the caller claims to be a law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office says the caller most recently posed as Major Stephen Elliot and Sheriff Joseph Gamble – threatening victims with arrest if they did not send compensation.
Deputies say the caller remains on the line, walking victims through the process of withdrawing money and sending it to a phone number through a “Coinme” ATM at the Giant in Easton.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office reminds community members no law enforcement agency will ever call demanding compensation to avoid arrest.
Neighbors are urged not to supply unknown callers with personal information – or send them money. Anyone who believes they were a victim of this scam should call 410-822-1020.